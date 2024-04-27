iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $268,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 142,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $91.49. 5,432,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

