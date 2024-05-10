Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

