Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Orezone Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

