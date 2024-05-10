FY2024 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Raised by Analyst

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for George Weston in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $12.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.10. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock opened at C$188.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$194.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$291,506.51. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$291,506.51. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders sold 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

