Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $79.47 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

