Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,661,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

