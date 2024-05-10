Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,168 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

