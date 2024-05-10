Lincoln National Corp Sells 20,246 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

