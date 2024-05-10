agilon health, inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.