Lincoln National Corp Has $934,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

KHC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

