Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

