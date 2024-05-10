Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

UTI opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

