National Bank Financial Comments on TVA Group’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TVA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$151.71 million for the quarter.

TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

