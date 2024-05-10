OLD Republic International Corp Has $62.34 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.3% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $62,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.80. The company had a trading volume of 165,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

