Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,935 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,354 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.