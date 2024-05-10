Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.24. 84,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $361.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

