Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$10.79. 17,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.18. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOM.U shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00. Insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

