Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$10.79. 17,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.18. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOM.U shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOM.U

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00. Insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.