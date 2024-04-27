Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 3.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.42. 5,236,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,007. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.