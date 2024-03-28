Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Increases By 166.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the February 29th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 16,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,345. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.