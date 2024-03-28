Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Increases By 166.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the February 29th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 16,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,345. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
