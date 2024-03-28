Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNAW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Selina Hospitality stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.