Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.43

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 185598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 685,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 596,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

