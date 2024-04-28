Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 7,306 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

