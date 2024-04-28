Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.42 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

