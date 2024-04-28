Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 271,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

