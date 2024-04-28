Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

