3,087 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

