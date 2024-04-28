Mina Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $945.74 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,152,286,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,140,848 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,152,165,052.8400393 with 1,093,941,699.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.87828415 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $21,834,619.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

