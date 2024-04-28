Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

