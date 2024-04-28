Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

