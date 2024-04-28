30,200 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,234.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

