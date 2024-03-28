Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Decreases By 46.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,523. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

