Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.72.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.