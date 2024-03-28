Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Expands By 70.5%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 29th total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,494. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

