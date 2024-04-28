Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 39,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,054% from the average session volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

