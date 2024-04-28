Stephens Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $47.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

EQT opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

