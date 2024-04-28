Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPLWF opened at $4.36 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.