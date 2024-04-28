Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NVS opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

