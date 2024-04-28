Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Shares Down 2.3%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Magazine Luiza Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

