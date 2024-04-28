Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.85.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

