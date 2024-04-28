Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Down 0.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 86,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

