Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

