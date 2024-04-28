Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Up 13.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 13.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

