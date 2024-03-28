Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period.

DVLU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

