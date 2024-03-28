Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

