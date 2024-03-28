Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $481.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,517. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.22 and a 200 day moving average of $421.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

