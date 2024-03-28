iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

