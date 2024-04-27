Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 1,881,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.