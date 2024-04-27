Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 1,881,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

