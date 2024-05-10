Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 856,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Xometry has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

