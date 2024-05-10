Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on XMTR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Stock Performance
NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 856,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Xometry has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $38.74.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.