Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $73,997.06 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.43 or 0.04790752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.