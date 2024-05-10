Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,074,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,267,883. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

